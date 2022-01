A French bulldog that was stolen in a violent robbery over the weekend in San Francisco has been reunited with her owner, police said Monday.

Rosie and her owner were on a walk in the Marina District on Saturday morning when someone grabbed the dog's leash.



The person dragged the puppy into a car and took off.

Two days later, the San Francisco Police Department shared the great news on Twitter.