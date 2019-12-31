Stacy London Confirms Her ‘First Serious Relationship With a Woman’ in Heartfelt Tribute

New year, new love.

On Tuesday, Stacy London addressed some rumors about her relationship status that have been floating around the internet. The stylist and author, who came to fame on the show "What Not to Wear," is proudly owning her sexuality and opening up about her first real relationship with another woman.

London confirmed she's been dating Cat Yezbak for well over a year, something many fans have guessed based on previous posts of hers, but now she's ready to shout her love from the rooftops and did it in the sweetest way on her Instagram.

"NOT THAT IT'S ANY OF YOUR BUSINESS BUT... I may as well address all the stuff I hear floating around out there. 2019 has been a crazy year for lots of reasons," she captioned multiple photos with Cat. "This 1st year of coping with grief and a lot of unforeseen health issues was, at times, such a truly dark place to be. But as with most of life, there has been such incredible joy as well and the person most responsible for that is @catyezbak, who is my girlfriend and has been for over a year."

Queer Eye Cast Keeps Fashion Secrets From Each Other

As always, London remained positive and inspirational with why she didn't feel the need to openly address her relationship. "Some of you may have guessed that already," she shared. "All my friends and family know her well. I haven't paraded her around on social media for several reasons: 1) I've had public relationships before and I don't love that. But I want to be clear here that with Cat I felt I owed us the chance to be private since this is my first serious relationship with a woman and I'm sure there will be some hoo ha about that. But I would never hide her out of shame."

"2.) It's really easy for me, a privileged white woman who is 50, to suddenly say 'I'm dating a woman' with very few repercussions and I am well aware of that," she continued. "Unlike me, there are countless people in the LGBTQIAP community who have had no choice in who they are, no love from family on which to lean, no support from anyone anywhere. I fell in love, truly in love, with this beautiful, sexy, kind soul and I won't apologize for that but I stand on the shoulders of a community that fought like hell for me to be able to do that openly and proudly and EASILY."

Regardless of the push back she might get from followers, London maintained that it was time to speak her truth and step into all that she is hoping for in the coming year. Especially when it comes to fighting for LGBTQ rights for herself and others.

"It's one thing to SAY Love is Love. It's another thing to say Love is Passion and Devotion and Sex and mean it without shame or prejudice when talking about the same sex," she shared. "So I used to date men. Now I date her. That's it. That's all I have to say. Happy New Year to each and every one of you. I am wishing you the best of everything this coming year. Bring it 2020. Let's go."