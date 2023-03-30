Springtime Gets Cinematic Along California's ‘Movie Railroad'

What to Know Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown

Excursion train rides begin over the first weekend of April 2023

45-minute round-trip; $20 adult, $15 youths ages 6 to 17, children ages 5 and under admitted free

TAKING A TRAIN TO A MOVIE? You just might, if you live near a subway stop and hope to catch the rails to your local cinema. But enjoying a day out along a fabled line that has actually been in more than a few movies? That's not quite as simple to do, as most railroads, on the whole, haven't appeared on the silver screen. A few have, however, and one of the best-known happens to be located in a lovely slice of the Golden State's oh-so-lovely Gold Country. The cinematic rails can be found in Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown, a place that is associated with beloved flicks like "Back to the Future III" and timeless television series like "Petticoat Junction." And you can experience this beautiful area beginning in April 2023 when the excursion train rides return for a multi-month engagement.

THE HISTORICAL ADVENTURE... covers six miles of truly splendid countryside, taking about 45 minutes to complete its full and fascinating journey. You might spy wildflowers in April and May as well as lush signs of summertime's approach when June arrives, and maybe even a local critter or two. The railroad's backstory is a major draw for visitors, who also take time to take a self-guided tour of the exhibits around the park. As for the cool conveyance transporting visitors back in time? It's a vintage 1265 historic engine. Good to know before you go? While weekend rides will rule the calendar for several weeks, Wednesday outings will begin in early June, running right through to late July (weekend rides will also continue during this period).

TOOT TOOT... by the Railtown 1897 site for more on this charming and educational adventure, one of the waybackiest of the classic Gold Country experiences.