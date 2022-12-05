Special Dodger Memorabilia Taken From Barber Shop During Smash and Grab Burglary in Corona

Business owners are feeling frustrated and fed up after smash and grab robbers target a group of salon shops.

The thieves didn’t only take hair products, they also got away with a lot of Dodger’s memorabilia.

Burglary victim, Freddy Hernandez, recorded a video Sunday morning at his family run business of eight years, Innovative Barber Shop.

Three burglars broke through a back door to get inside Sola Salon Studios in Corona, where Hernandez and other stylists have shops.

Surveillance video shows the robbers using rocks to break glass doors before going inside a total of four studios to steal hair products and tools.

"They got every tool, all my clippers, they didn't even leave me a comb," Hernandez said.

Tools can be replaced, but Hernandez says what they also took cannot be replaced. They managed to get away with Dodger bobbleheads he's been collecting for more than 20 years.

"I'm a huge Dodger fan, everything was taken from me," Hernandez said. "Classic bobble heads, my Vin Scully, the Nomos and that's what really hurts. I was going to leave them for my boys later on in life that I've been collecting for years and years."

Hernandez is also a dedicated Charger's fan who had some of his football memorabilia stolen during a similar burglary back in January.

He believes one of the men in the most recent break in may have been involved in the January crime.

Hernandez says if you look closely, one burglar is wearing a Chargers beanie.

"They used a trash can and the laundry basket so that's how I kind of knew it was the same guy," Hernandez said.

With Christmas just days away, Hernandez says the burglary comes at a tough time.

As small business owners like Hernandez and his wife are trying to close out the year on a positive note.

"All the money I got to put back into the business again and all the tools I have to rebuy," Hernandez said. "I show up at four in the morning to cut hair and I don't leave till late and it's just frustrating."

Hernandez says a detective called him this afternoon and said they had arrested one individual, but they are still trying to identify the other two.