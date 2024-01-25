‘Some things shouldn't breed': NJ animal shelter will name feral cat after an ex, then neuter it

Looking to get even with someone who dumped you? An animal shelter in New Jersey has a novel idea that's the perfect gift for an ex.

Here's a hint: It involves feral cats, and neutering.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in South Jersey announced it is running a promotion for the holiday: For a $50 donation, you can name a feral cat after an ex — and then the feline will get spayed or neutered before being released back into the wild.

The shelter posted a flyer for their campaign on Instagram, including the line "because some things shouldn't breed."

It's part of the center's initiative aimed at controlling the feral cat population through a neuter and release program.

The shelter said that full names could not be used, only first names or nicknames for the neutered namesakes will be accepted.