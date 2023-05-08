Student Loans

Some GOP States Oppose Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Yet Offer Their Own

NBC News reviewed Republican-led states trying to stop the president's plan

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has blasted President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan as "very unfair." Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has decried the policy as “unconscionable,” “wrong” and “out of touch.” "Un-American" and "socialism" are the words Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has used. 

Yet, all three Republican governors offer at least one state program for student loan forgiveness or repayment.

They’re far from the only ones. 

NBC News reviewed student loan forgiveness policies in states in which a Republican governor has called for an end to Biden's plan or a Republican attorney general has sued to stop it. The vast majority of those states actually offer their own taxpayer-funded student loan forgiveness programs.

