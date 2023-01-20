Sledding Is in the Forecast at the Snow Leopard Festival

What to Know Santa Barbara Zoo

Sunday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; look for 80 tons of snow and kid-cute activities

Included with admission

THE AMERICAN RIVIERA? There are lots of poetic ways to describe its ethereal air, its soft sunshine, and how the easiest of ocean breezes may twirl a tendril of your hair while leaving every article of clothing in the perfect place. It is, in short, a location known for legendary weather, the sorts of temperate afternoons that make lingering anywhere a spontaneous act of supreme joy. But sometimes? Snow is seen, a lot of snow, which is certainly an unusual occurrence in a Pacific-close community known for sunhats, sundresses, and just about every other wearable item that rocks the word "sun" somewhere. But the snow arriving at Santa Barbara Zoo on the final Sunday of January is a definite "go," meaning the snow will come and then go rather quickly. For it is one of the sweet centerpieces of the animal park's annual...

SNOW LEOPARD FESTIVAL, a wintry whimsy celebrating the famous felines. And to help create a celebratory scene? Some 80 tons of fine flakeage will be brought in, all to give tots a chance to go sledding and engage in a bit of chilly play. Some of the animals, too, will get to savor the snow, though of course they'll be romping in their own habitats, while the humans will get their own snowy space to explore. The long-running festival? It's included with your zoo admission. Finding activities behind the sled-tastic high jinks? Totally possible, as a full line-up of family-sweet events is on the schedule. Sled by the Santa Barbara Zoo site now for more information on this snowy splendor, a cold spot in a frequently sunny and always splendid city.