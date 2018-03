Watch: Riders Left Stranded Atop Texas Six Flags Ride

Riders were left stranded on the top of a rollercoaster ride at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio for about 45 minutes on Tuesday, KXAN reported. Six Flags said a safety sensor prompted the coaster to freeze. The ride eventually resumed and the riders disembarked safely. (Published 43 minutes ago)

