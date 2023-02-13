Michigan State University

Multiple Injuries Reported After Shots Fired on Michigan State University Campus

Police at Michigan State University are ordering students and faculty to “secure-in-place” after shots were fired on the school’s campus Monday evening, with multiple injuries reported.

According to an alert issued by MSU police, shots were fired near Berkey Hall just after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. A later update revealed that more shots were fired near the IM East recreational facility, with "multiple injuries" reported in that incident.

“Please secure-in-place immediately,” police said. “Police are active on the scene.”

The school also issued an alert to students as the situation continued.

“Run, Hide, Fight,” officials said. “Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely. Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if you have no other option.”

East Lansing police said in a social media post that a shooter remains at-large at this time. Campus police say the suspect is "believed to be on foot," and those people who live on or near the campus should continue to shelter-in-place.

Police say that only one suspect is being sought at this time.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she has been briefed on the shooting, and that Michigan State Police are assisting with the active investigation.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.

