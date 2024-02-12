Man, woman, 2 boys found dead inside San Mateo home

A man, woman and two boys were found dead inside a home in San Mateo Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at about 9:15 a.m. to the home on the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas to conduct a welfare check and found the four people inside "with obvious signs of death," police said.

Police did not immediately release details on how the four died or say if a weapon was involved.

The deaths appear to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public, police said.

Neighbors, who were stunned to learn about the deaths, said they often saw the two boys playing in the front yard.

"As a parent, of course, it makes you think what happened," Ron Mifsud said. "There's usually some tragic circumstances that goes along with situations like this. It makes you wonder. Quiet community, family of four, what could’ve gone wrong there? It’s very disturbing."

Police did not immediately say who made the call asking for a welfare check. They also didn't say if all four people were related.

An investigation is ongoing.