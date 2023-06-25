San Francisco Pride Parade draws a crowd of hundreds of thousands

San Francisco celebrated its 53rd annual Pride Parade Sunday, with a crowd nearing a million people.

The theme of this year's parade was about “looking back and moving forward.” The San Francisco Pride parade went down on Market Street from Embarcadero to the celebration at Civic Center.

In addition to San Francisco, parades in New York and Chicago are among events that roughly 400 Pride organizations across the U.S. are holding this year, with many focused specifically on the rights of transgender people.

San Francisco's Pride Parade, one of the largest and best known LGBTQ+ celebrations in the United States, drew tens of thousands of spectators to the city Sunday.

The event, kicked off by the group Dykes on Bikes, featured dozens of colorful floats, some carrying strong messages against the wave of anti-transgender legislation in statehouses across the country.

Organizers told the San Francisco Chronicle that this year’s theme emphasized activism. The parade included the nation’s first drag laureate, D’Arcy Drollinger.

“When we walk through the world more authentic and more fabulous, we inspire everyone,” Drollinger said at a breakfast before the parade.

Along Market Street, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff of Burbank were spotted riding together. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and California Attorney General Rob Bonta also attended the parade Sunday.

One couple came all the way from Orlando, Florida for the parade Sunday.

“They said celebrating pride in San Francisco felt safe, and joyful at a time when gay and trans rights are under attack, in Florida and in other states,” said Orlando resident John Seigel. “Why would you hate on somebody that loves somebody?” he said.

Other parade attendees said this year's Pride parade was meaningful because there are fewer safe spaces to be out and proud these days.

“The way things are now, people attacking drag queens and trans people, let drag queens be drag queens,” said Los Angeles resident Alexandra Hampton. “Literally just being able to see them be their true authentic selves in the parade, it's just so nice to see without worrying about anyone bashing them. We're all community here.”

The Associated Press contributed to the report.