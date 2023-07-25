San Diego Zoo just welcomed a cute quartet of ‘capybabies'

What to Know San Diego Zoo announced that four capybara pups were born on Sunday, July 23, the animal park's first "capybabies" since 2016

Rosalina and Bowie are the parents

The babies are on view in the zoo's capybara habitat "but may occasionally be inside taking a quick cap-nap during the day"

THE CUTEST CAP TO THE MONTH: July is wrapping up, and we're looking to put the perfect cap on the month. That means concluding projects, ending a few must-dos, and in general winding things down (where things must be wound down). But, by far, July 2023 already has the cutest capper it will have: A happy herd of capybara babies at San Diego Zoo is exactly the adorableness we needed to roll into the dog days of August. But wait: The capybara isn't a canine but rather a large and distinguished rodent, one that looks quite cuddly and placid. So placid, in fact, that this animal has become an internet sensation, appearing in videos featuring calm-looking capybara enjoying refreshing soaks and quiet naps. But "calm" is likely not the word to use when talking about the brand-new "capybabies" that made their delightful zoo debut on Sunday evening, July 23: These newborns are taking the world, or at least immediate vicinity, by curious storm.

San Diego Zoo

ROSALINA AND BOWIE... are the parents to this quartet of cuties, a busy gaggle of pups that are already enjoying some serious playtime. They are on view in their habitat, something that doesn't always happen with zoo residents in the days following birth (many infant animals remain in a nursery for days or even weeks). That said, a July 25 Facebook post reveals that the youngsters "may occasionally be inside taking a quick cap-nap during the day," so keep that in mind if you do plan to go see these sweeties before they grow into handsome, full-sized capybara adults. The capybara, which hails from South America, may be seen in some Californian animal parks, including at Santa Barbara Zoo's Capybara Encounter.