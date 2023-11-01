Maryland

Maryland homeowners open door for home invader thinking it's trick-or-treaters

The homeowners were not injured, police say

By Allison Hageman and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Homeowners in Rockville, Maryland, got an unexpected scare on Halloween when they mistook a home invader for trick-or-treaters, police say.

The homeowners said they heard the doorbell ring and opened the door for what they thought were trick-or-treaters. Instead, a man at the front door allegedly forced his way inside, according to the Rockville City Police.

Officers were called to the home on Pebble Ridge Court at about 8 p.m. Tuesday for a home invasion. They found one of the homeowners in the front yard holding the man on the ground.

The homeowners were not injured.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The suspect was taken into custody and faces several charges. He is described as a 23-year-old man.

It's not clear if the homeowners and the suspect know each other.

This article tagged under:

Maryland
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us