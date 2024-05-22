Washington DC

Republican National Committee headquarters under lockdown after being sent vials of blood

A hazardous materials team from the Capitol Police is on site.

By Dasha Burns, Olympia Sonnier, Matt Dixon, Frank Throp V and Summer Concepcion | NBC News

AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File

The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., was under lockdown Wednesday morning after someone sent vials of blood to the building, three sources familiar with the situation told NBC News.

A hazardous materials team from the U.S. Capitol Police is on site.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The suspicious package was cleared, the Capitol Police told NBC News. But one of the sources familiar with the situation said the building was still on lockdown and the blood was being tested.

It is unclear if a suspect is in custody.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us