Report calling for permanent fencing, roundabout near Hollywood sign approved

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday approved two separate reports calling for permanent fencing and the installation of a roundabout to address public safety around the hillside streets leading to the Hollywood sign.

The council unanimously approved a report calling for permanent replacement to temporary fencing along Mulholland Highway -- beginning at Canyon Lake Drive and running along a portion of the Lake Hollywood Park perimeter east to Durand Drive -- to deter vehicles from stopping along the two-lane segment.

In addition, the council unanimously approved a report calling for the installation of a traffic roundabout at the intersection of Canyon Lake and Mulholland, which would help facilitate safer vehicular travel.

"The Hollywood sign is one of our most visited destinations not just in Council District Four, but really all of Los Angeles, and yet, even as tourism has grown, even as social media has brought so many more people to visit the sign for their own Instagram selfie and vacation travel rebounding dramatically after a break during COVID," Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who represents the Fourth District, said prior to the vote.

"We are seeing a huge influx of visitors traveling along narrow residential streets to get up-close views of the sign -- something that these neighborhoods have faced for a long time, but that for me, since I've only been here for two-and half years, I'm really seeing the full impact of this for the first time," she added.

Raman said the motions take "two small steps" toward addressing street improvements, pedestrian safety and concerns from the community.

Raman also said her office will engage with the community to create a working group. Residents will provide feedback and help identify solutions for issues surrounding travel along these residential hillside streets to the Hollywood sign.

The councilwoman said the city has not invested in significant infrastructure improvements in the hills to improve visitors' experience, even though the city "depends on the Hollywood sign for our tourism."

"(I) look forward to working along with this council to ensure that we preserve Los Angeles as a premier tourist destination, while also minimizing the impacts to our heavily impacted neighborhoods," Raman said.

The city's Bureau of Engineering, with the assistance of the city administrative officer and other departments, will report within 60 days and 90 days, respectively, with a plan for permanent fencing and for the installation of the roundabout.

The BOE will also provide a plan with options to form a concrete parkway between the curb and sidewalk on all sections of Canyon Lake Drive from Arrowhead Drive to Mulholland Highway to reduce soil erosion and runoff, and to construct accessible loading zones on Canyon Lake Drive.

The reports will identify funding sources for the projects.