Toys scattered across bedrooms and living rooms is arguably one of any parents’ biggest headaches.

The George to the Rescue crew teamed up with Project Playroom and other local businesses to give the Gilda Club Westchester, a free cancer support center, a much-needed makeover.

The center provides support for people of all ages who are impacted by cancer, particularly the youth, and was named after Gilda Radner, an original Saturday Night Live cast member who died after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

After two decades of service, the rooms in the club that cater to children and teens were dated, distressed and disorganized.

During the renovation, the team helped organize and store the center’s toys, books, games, and art supplies in several cool and easy ways that parents can use, too.

From (painfully) stepping on LEGOs to organizing books and comics, here are three storage ideas to help store and keep toys off the floor.

*Queue up Barney the Dinosaur’s clean up song*

Put up a LEGO wall

Project Playroom design experts said that the toys and materials were essential to the renovation, so they created and hung a LEGO wall that doubles as both play and storage areas.

To add more storage – because the little plastic pieces can come in the hundreds or thousands – George added plastic bins to the wall using 3M’s double-sided tape to help keep from losing them.

Plastic bins and mason jars

Crayons, markers, pencils, paint, and other art supplies can be messy. Putting them in mason jars or plastic bins can not only separate and store them, but also protect them from drying out or breaking.

Bins and jars are also good to store marbles, race cars, blocks, and other small toys.

Storage cubes, cubbies and shelves

Adding cubby cubes or shelves to rooms can be an easy way to store almost anything and keep them off the floor – comic books, board games, teddy bears, baby dolls, the list can go on and on.

