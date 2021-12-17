Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested at Newark Airport: Source

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday, a law enforcement source told NBC New York.

The rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was at the airport in the afternoon when police were alerted to an ankle monitor he had on. When police ran his information, they found a $500 warrant for his arrest, according to the law enforcement source.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

No details of the arrest were immediately shared, including what the warrant was in relation to.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ. The outlet said that Maxwell posted bail and was later released.

The latest incident comes after the rapper's run-in with the law back in October, when he was arrested on federal drug charges in New York City.

Maxwell II was arrested at Citi Field on Oct. 28 after an indictment alleged that the New Jersey-born artist was part of a nationwide drug trafficking ring. Prosecutors said he was a "kilogram-level redistributor" for a drug ring that moved more than 100 kilos of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack.

As part of his release, Maxwell was subject to GPS monitoring — which likely led to his arrest on Friday — and random drug testing, and was ordered to surrender his passport.

A total of six people were charged relating to the October drug arrest, including a New Jersey correction officer. The other five were separately arrested over the last month and were all ordered detained pending trial. All six face one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, and all of the defendants except for Maxwell also face firearms charges.

"As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives," Brookyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

The 30-year-old Paterson native, who lost an eye to glaucoma as a child, has had a troubled life. His brother was killed in their hometown a year ago, and his 4-year-old daughter died earlier this summer.

Maxwell was previously arrested on assault charges in Las Vegas in 2019 and DUI charges in New York in 2017.