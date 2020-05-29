Protesters, Enraged by Black Americans Killed, Gather Nationwide

Outraged by the recent deaths of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in Louisville and 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, protesters took to streets in cities emptied by the coronavirus pandemic to protest brutality against black Americans.



People gathered to demonstrate in Minneapolis, Denver, New York, Phoenix, Columbus, Albuquerque and Louisville, Kentucky, where Taylor, an EMT, died by police fire after they broke through her door.