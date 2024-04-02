earthquake

Preliminary 3.2 magnitude quake rattles the North Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 8:25 p.m. and was centered 3.4 miles northeast of Santa Rosa and 9,5 miles north of Rohnert Park, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

