Major pothole interrupts morning commute on I-680 in Fremont

A major pothole interrupted several drivers’ commute on Interstate 680 Thursday morning.

It happened along the southbound side of the freeway in Fremont and it was likely tied to Wednesday night’s storm and it flatted tires and damaged several cars.

Shawn Gresham of Santa Cruz was on his way to work when he hit the hazard.

"There was a big pothole that came out of nowhere because a car swerved, and then it just popped up right in my view,” he said. “I didn't want to swerve out of the lane, so I committed and just hit the pothole."

He wasn't alone.

"It was a pretty deep pothole, so it took out our tire,” said Victor Rios of Modesto. “Our tire is right over there."

Several people were late for work because of the tire damage, or other car damage.

While the commute was slow, business was brisk for nearby 24-7 Mobile Tire Repair -- fixing tires and getting everyone back on the road.

"This customer had the tire issue, both tires, as well as the rim issue,” said Mehmood Ali of 24-7 Mobile Tire Repair.

Caltrans said bad weather typically leads to more potholes so they warned drivers to be careful this weekend as more rain is expected.