Police Investigating Noose Found at High School in Fremont

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating after a noose was found at a Fremont high school this week, school officials said.

Fremont Unified School District Superintendent CJ Cammack said the noose was found Tuesday in a tree at American High School.

"Our district celebrates our diversity and deeply values the caring, compassionate culture in our schools," Cammack said in a statement. "Actions that demonstrate disregard for our values and for the individuals in our school community will not be tolerated."

Some parents were stunned to hear about the incident.

"In this day and age it's truly shocking that we have these kind of things," parent Harry Gopal said.

The district said additional counselors will be on campus.

Cammack added the district is working with the Fremont Police Department in the investigation.

Fremont police confirm an investigation is underway and a school resource officer is working with detectives.

"We will assign consequences to the person or persons responsible to the fullest extent of our authority in FUSD, and pursue any criminal charges deemed appropriate by FPD," Cammack said. "Additional campus supervisors will be on campus in the coming days, and FUSD will provide additional counselors for AHS students and staff."

FremontAmerican High School
