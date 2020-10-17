Police Arrest Man After Carjacking Vehicle with Grandmother, Baby Inside

A man allegedly carjacked a running vehicle with an 8-month-old child and the baby's grandmother inside Saturday, leading to a slow- speed police pursuit through downtown Los Angeles and his eventual arrest.

The grandmother and infant were left inside a running car about 2:45 p.m. at Ninth Street and Maple Avenue when the suspect jumped in and drove off with them, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

The elderly woman was the grandmother of the stolen baby.

"The Department mobilized extensive resources, including a team of detectives and an airship, in an effort to locate the vehicle," Im said.

The car was located downtown just after 4 p.m. and the suspect led officers on a 10-minute slow-speed pursuit, he said. "A spike strip was deployed, and the vehicle came to a stop."

The suspect was arrested without further incident, he said.

Paramedics checked out the grandmother and child, who both appeared to be in good condition before being reunited with family, Im said.

One officer was treated at a hospital after suffering lacerations while deploying the spike strip, he said.