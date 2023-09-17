plane crash

Planes collide at air racing show in Reno, killing both pilots

The crash happened as the two planes were landing during the National Air Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two pilots were killed when their planes crashed upon landing at an air racing event Sunday in Reno, authorities said.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

The deceased pilots have been identified as Chris Rushing, who flew out of Van Nuys in Los Angeles, and Nick Macy of Tulelake, Calif.

Authorities said there were no other reported injuries.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“I am completely devastated and heartbroken today,” said Fred Telling, Chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association and President of the T-6 Class, in a post on X. “These two pilots weren’t just an integral part of the National Championship Air Race family, they were a part of my family.

Officials said they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

plane crashNevada
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us