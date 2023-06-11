Hundreds of thousands of participants showed up over the weekend to the numerous LA Pride events hosted throughout SoCal.

The weekend ended with the highly anticipated 2023 LA Pride Parade on the streets of Hollywood.

All of the events featured music, dancing, a sea of rainbow and even some star-studded performances.

The events were hosted with the goal of providing an accepting environment and promoting kindness to all.

Take a look at the 2023 LA Pride events: