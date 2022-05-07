Photos: 2022 Kentucky Derby Hats and Outfits

As the 2022 Kentucky Derby kicks off at Churchill Downs, there's one other aspect of the event that audiences look forward to besides the horses — the eye-popping outfits and hats of the fans. Here's a look at some of the most decorative pieces that the attendees wore.

15 photos
1/15
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
A spectator walks to the grandstand prior to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
2/15
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
A race fan walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
3/15
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
A man walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
4/15
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
A race fan poses in front of a wall of roses before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisvill
5/15
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Brittany McKewn, of Asheville, NC, wears a hat shaped like a rose before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
6/15
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Two women pose for a picture in front of a mural before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
7/15
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
A fan walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
8/15
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
A man walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
9/15
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
A fan walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
10/15
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
A race fan adjusts her hat before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
11/15
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
A spectator walks the grounds prior to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
12/15
Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Star Jones attends the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
13/15
Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Blair Eadie attends the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
14/15
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Jack Harlow attends the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
15/15
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Elle Smith attends the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.

This article tagged under:

2022 Kentucky Derby

More Photo Galleries

The 2022 Kentucky Derby in Photos
The 2022 Kentucky Derby in Photos
Photos: An Explosion Destroys Hotel Saratoga in Cuban Capital Havana
Photos: An Explosion Destroys Hotel Saratoga in Cuban Capital Havana
PHOTOS: National City Welcoming Lowriders to Cruise Highland Avenue Again
PHOTOS: National City Welcoming Lowriders to Cruise Highland Avenue Again
Photos: ‘Top Gun: Maverick Red Carpet Event at USS Midway Museum
Photos: ‘Top Gun: Maverick Red Carpet Event at USS Midway Museum
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us