Overturned truck spills load of dirt onto 605 Freeway in Whittier

A truck hauling dirt overturned early Thursday on the 605 Freeway, tying up traffic in the Whittier area.

The spill stemmed from a crash involving the big rig and a pickup that was entering the freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.

The truck crashed south of Whittier Boulevard and spilled its load of dirt across freeway lanes. Crews moved some of the dirt, allowing traffic to get through the area.

One lane is open on the northbound 605 Freeway. Two lanes are closed on the southbound side of the road.

Lanes on the freeway reopened before midday. A front-end loader removed the pile of dirt and at least two cranes were used to pull the truck upright.

Both drivers were hospitalized with minor injuries.