Original Philz Coffee location in San Francisco closing its doors

Philz Coffee is closing its original location in San Francisco.

It wasn't immediately clear why exactly Philz is closing its flagship location at 24th and Folsom streets in the Mission District.

"It has been an honor to serve the Mission District community all these years, and that location will always have an impact on Philz Coffee's culture," CEO Mahesh Sadarangani said in a statement. "While we are closing our doors on this location, we are continuing to expand in the Bay Area and currently have 13 locations in San Francisco and look forward to opening two more in the Bay Area this year. As we work through this transition, we are committed to taking care of our team and ensuring they are supported through this time."

According to the Philz website, founder Phil Jaber ran the Mission District location as a convenience store for 25 years before opening up the coffee shop in 2003.

Philz now has several locations throughout the Bay Area, California and the Chicago area.

The coffee shops are well known for brewing every cup individually to order for the customer.