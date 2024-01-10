OC food banks see rise in demand following inflation

Despite a recent cooling of inflation, organizations in Orange County dedicated to serving the most vulnerable populations report a tremendous need.

Two prominent nonprofits in Orange County both agreed on the demand for affordable options. They are not only witnessing an increase in the number of families seeking assistance but are also encountering new families that have never sought help before.

Jeremy, a 59-year-old Air Force veteran who frequents the food pantry at Families Forward in Irvine, fills his grocery bags with essentials once a week and emphasizes the difficulty of making ends meet on a fixed income.

"I've done without and it's not fun," said Jeremy.

In Orange County, one in every 12 people is facing food insecurity, according to reports.

"We are seeing a lot of new families who have never had to access these services before," said Madelynn Hirneise, CEO of Families Forward.

Helena, an Irvine resident and mother of three, challenges stereotypes about the area's affluence, sharing that it is becoming increasingly harder to stretch a dollar. "If you fill up the cart, that's a lot of money, it's like one week of pay check," said Helena.

The nonprofit Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, which provides food for 400,000 people a month in Orange County, has seen a nearly 60 percent increase in demand since before the pandemic.

"If we are really going to help lift people out of poverty, they need fresh food," Claudia Keller, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County,

Items like milk, greens, and fresh fruits have become luxuries that many families can no longer afford. The struggle to maintain a decent standard of living has become a widespread concern.

"It's impacted everybody, the need to survive, the need to have decent food," said Jeremy.

As nonprofits work tirelessly to meet the escalating demand, the economic challenges continue to affect communities in need.