Video Captures an Extreme Case of Tire-Squealing Road Rage

A San Fernando Valley intersection was filled with tire smoke and rage Monday in a bizarre car-to-pickup confrontation that was caught on camera.

An arrest for Assault with a Deadly Weapon has been made in connection with this incident, which occurred Monday evening in the area of Victory Blvd & Laurel Canyon.

pic.twitter.com/0NVDI4riDE — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 4, 2020

In the video taken Monday at Victory and Laurel Canyon boulevards, a driver in a white BMW sedan can be seen pushing a pickup through an intersection. The BMW's driver's side door was open and part of its dislodged front bumper was dangling as its shrieking rear tires created a cloud of smoke at the busy intersection.

The BMW then crashed into the side of the pickup in a crunch of metal as the two continued down the North Hollywood street.

It was not clear whether any other vehicles were damaged.

One of the drivers was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the vehicle, in connection with the altercation, police said a tweet that included the witness video. The driver was identified as 27-year-old David Zulalyan, of Van Nuys.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.