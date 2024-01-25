Alaska

Alaska woman and 5 children die in house fire, officials say

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it reportedly started near an oven in poor condition.

By The Associated Press

File photo of an Alaska State Troopers badge.
Alaska State Troopers

A woman and five children have died in a fire at a home in a small northwest Alaska village, Alaska State Troopers said Thursday.

The remains of the six have been recovered from the home in Noorvik, an Inupiat community of about 650 people located just over 500 miles (800 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage. The children authorities believe were killed range in age from 9 to 16, troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain said by email.

He said he would not have additional information about the victims until the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage finishes identifying them.

Village residents became aware of the fire about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, DeSpain said after conferring with a deputy fire marshal upon their return to Anchorage. “Water was used in an attempt to extinguish the fire but it was already fully engulfed and too hot to attempt any rescue,” DeSpain said in an email.

Troopers said it appeared a fire started near a stove that was reportedly in poor condition. However, troopers said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released. Troopers said they were still notifying relatives.

