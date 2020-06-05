‘Not an Issue About the Flag’: NFL’s Drew Brees Calls on Trump, White America to Support Black Community

NFL quarterback Drew Brees late Friday posted a message directed to President Donald Trump and white Americans: stop talking about the American flag and start supporting the black community.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback, a Super Bowl winner, posted the message on social media a day after he apologized for saying he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America" — a reference to protests spearheaded by Colin Kaepernick.

In 2016, Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem prior to the start of an NFL game to protest U.S. racial injustice — drawing widespread support and condemnation. The protests continued long after Kaepernick was no longer active in the league.

"Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag," Brees wrote. "It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities."

Brees apologized Thursday for comments he said were “insensitive and completely missed the mark” when he reiterated his opposition to Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem, drawing sharp criticism from fellow high-profile athletes and others in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James, New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins and former NFL player Martellus Bennett were just some of the high-profile athletes to criticize Brees on their Twitter feeds.

On Friday, Brees wrote the United States is at a "critical juncture" in the progress for racial justice following the killing of Floyd and subsequent protests, particularly in the "issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform."

"We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities," Brees wrote. "We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us."