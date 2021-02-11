WNBC New York Reporter Dies Unexpectedly at 47

Katherine Creag, a beloved member of the News 4 family who was a stalwart of New York City’s mornings on “Today in New York” for years, passed away suddenly Wednesday evening.

Creag joined WNBC in 2011 and spent the better part of the last decade covering anything and everything across our region. Instantly recognizable for her distinctive voice and hearty laugh, Creag was the first face many New Yorkers woke up to every day.

Her passing was unexpected; she had not been ill and was working as recently as Wednesday morning.

"For ten years Kat was one of our cornerstones, always willing to help in any situation, whether it was a colleague in need or a shift that needed to be covered. She was thoughtful, funny and relentless. And even on the toughest days she was a bright light, quick with a kind word and a smile," WNBC's vice president of news, Amy Morris, said in an email to the staff.

Colleagues knew her boundless energy well. One of her bios on social media read “Sleep, what’s that?! I go to work when you’re coming home from the club.” They also knew all about her passion for good Filipino food, often shouting out whenever a new restaurant had opened for her to try.

A 1996 NYU graduate who spent five years at Fox before joining NBC, Creag won or shared in winning multiple Emmys, AP and Murrow awards over the course of a career that also took her to Dallas, Charlotte and Syracuse.

The Manila native and supporter of multiple charities was the devoted and loving mother of three young children, a son and two daughters. She is survived by them and her husband of 14 years, Bill Gafner.