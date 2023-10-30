Music & Musicians

New Kids on the Block announce ‘The Magic Summer 2024' throwback tour: Full list of cities, dates

Presales begin Wednesday, Nov. 1, with tickets to the general public set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3

By Francie Swidler

Calling all Gen Y-ers: If you've been looking for your next night out, you got it. (...get it?)

Iconic 1980s and '90s band New Kids On the Block will embark on a 2024 tour of more than 40 cities, Live Nation announced Monday. The tour, titled "The Magic Summer 2024 Tour," is inspired by the 1990 tour of the same name, which also featured magician Harry Blackstone Jr., according to the announcement.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create - and recreate - with our amazing fans each night,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a written statement. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

Special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will join Wahlberg, along with original NKOTB members Danny Wood, Joey McIntyre and brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight on the tour, which includes more than 40 dates, the release said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Presales begin Wednesday, Nov. 1, with tickets to the general public set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3., Live Nation said.

Also on Nov. 3, the group will release a "revamped version" of their 2008 comeback album "The Block Revisited."

Overall, the band has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide, with several chart-topping songs including 1988's "Hangin' Tough," and 1990's "Step by Step."

A full list of tour dates and cities is below.

DateCityVenue
June 14, 2024Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Center
June 15, 2024Tinley Park, ILCredit Union 1 Amphitheatre
June 18, 2024Clarkston, MIPine Knob Music Theatre
June 19, 2024Burgettstown, PAThe Pavilion at Star Lake
June 21, 2024Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center
June 22, 2024Maryland Heights, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
June 23, 2024Prior Lake, MNMystic Amphitheater
June 25, 2024Kansas City, MOStarlight Theatre
June 26, 2024Rogers, ARWalmart AMP
June 28, 2024Denver, COBall Arena
June 29, 2024Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheatre
July 1, 2024Highland, CAYaamava' Theater
July 2, 2024Wheatland, CAToyota Amphitheatre
July 3, 2024Mountain View, CAShoreline Amphitheatre
July 5, 2024Inglewood, CAKia Forum
July 6, 2024Palm Desert, CAAcrisure Arena
July 7, 2024Chula Vista, CANorth Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 9, 2024Phoenix, AZTalking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 10, 2024Albuquerque, NMIsleta Amphitheater
July 12, 2024Austin, TXGermania Insurance Amphitheater
July 13, 2024The Woodlands, TXCynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
July 14, 2024Dallas, TXDos Equis Pavilion
July 16, 2024Franklin, TNFirstBank Amphitheater
July 17, 2024Franklin, TNFirstBank Amphitheater
July 19, 2024Tampa, FLMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 20, 2024West Palm Beach, FLiTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 21, 2024Jacksonville, FLDaily’s Place
July 25, 2024Charleston, SCCredit One Stadium
July 26, 2024Alpharetta, GAAmeris Bank Amphitheatre
July 27, 2024Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilion
July 28, 2024Raleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union Music Park
August 1, 2024Virginia Beach, VAVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
August 2, 2024Hartford, CTXFINITY Theatre
August 3, 2024Hershey, PAHersheypark Stadium
August 4, 2024Wantagh, NYNorthwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 8, 2024Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
August 9, 2024Gilford, NHBankNH Pavilion
August 10, 2024Mansfield, MAXfinity Center
August 11, 2024Saratoga Springs, NYBroadview Stage at SPAC
August 15, 2024Philadelphia, PATD Pavilion at the Mann
August 16, 2024Columbia, MDMerriweather Post Pavilion
August 17, 2024Toronto, ONBudweiser Stage
August 22, 2024Darien Center, NYDarien Lake Amphitheater
August 23, 2024Columbus, OHNationwide Arena
August 24, 2024Milwaukee, WIAmerican Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 25, 2024Noblesville, INRuoff Music Center

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us