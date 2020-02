Leading Democratic presidential candidates are taking the stage Friday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, for the eighth primary debate of the 2020 election cycle. Those who've qualified for this debate -- Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang -- will be appealing to New Hampshire voters just ahead of the state's primary on Tuesday.

The debate is set to air from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on ABC. Follow our live coverage of the debate here.