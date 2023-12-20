Man charged with murder in road rage shooting death of 4-year-old boy in Lancaster

A man was charged with murder Tuesday in the death of a 4-year-old boy who was riding in a car with his parents when he was shot in what authorities described as a road rage confrontation in Lancaster.

Byron Burkhart, 29, was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle and five counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges include an allegation that he personally used a handgun in commission of the crime.

Burkhart was scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 22 at the Antelope Valley Courthouse. According to county jail records, he was being held on of $2 million bail. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, if convicted of the crimes, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Gor Adamyan, 4, was killed Friday in Lancaster in a shooting that investigators said stemmed from a confrontation involving two drivers.

Adamyan Family Gor Adamyan is pictured in this undated photo.

Gor was riding in the car with his mother and his father when they were cut off by another driver, according to authorities. They were followed to the area of Sierra Highway and East Avenue J when someone in the other car opened fire.

Gor, sitting in the back seat, was struck by gunfire in the upper body. He died at a hospital. In a GoFundMe post, the family said the boy and his parents were on their way to pick up groceries.

No other injuries were reported.

A second person arrested in connection with the shooting was not charged. Jail records show she was released from custody Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors identified her as Burkhart's girlfriend.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

