Wife of Missing Wild 94.9 Host Indicates ‘JV Will Not Be Coming Back'

The wife of a missing Bay Area DJ who was last seen Feb. 23 released a statement nearly a week after her husband's disappearance, saying in part "personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back."

Natasha Yi, a Wild 94.9 radio host and wife of "JV," released the following statement through the station's Instagram page Wednesday night:

"Thank you to our friends and the entire i-HeartRadio family and listeners for your love, support and prayers. I can feel your love and energy for JV, and I am so grateful for it. The amount of compassion for the physical torture JV has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming.

I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well. JV and I have always considered this community part of our family, so I want to let you know that personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back. I tell you this with incredible pain and sadness in my heart.

At this time, JV officially remains missing according to the SFPD, but no foul play is suspected in his disappearance. We are incredibly appreciative for the SFPD’s ongoing efforts in locating JV and they have asked us to keep the details to immediate family only. I know how painful this is for you to hear – please know that I have you in my thoughts.

Please forgive my silence during this time – my heart is utterly broken, and the pain feels unbearable. I will do my best to provide updates and I ask for you to please keep JV in your thoughts and prayers. For any information to aid in JV’s search, please call the SFPD Tip Line at 514-575-4444 or text to TIP411."

"JV" hosts the morning show, "The JV Show," on Wild 94.9.

"JV," whose birth name is Jeffrey Vandergrift, has been missing since last Thursday night, according to the radio station and police. He was last seen at his home on the 200 block of King Street in San Francisco.

Vandergrift is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds and bald, according to police. He has brown eyes and several tattoos, including ones on his arms and above his right ear. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

Anyone who spots Vandergrift should call 911. People with information about his possible whereabouts are encouraged to call the police department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.