Menifee teacher arrested for alleged physical assault on student

By Elizabeth Chavolla

A 54-year-old Menifee teacher is under arrest for allegedly physically assaulting a student on campus, Menifee police said Tuesday.

The incident was reported as a child abuse case at 1:46 p.m. at Heritage High School.

According to police, an altercation took place between the teacher and the student. The teacher was identified as Stacey MacPherson and arrested for child abuse.

Police said the student sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

MacPherson has been placed on administrative leave.

Police urge anyone with information to call the department at 951-723-1500.

