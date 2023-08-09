Mega Millions ticket worth $3.3 million sold in Northern California

It wasn't a jackpot ticket, but there was still a multimillion-dollar winner out of Northern California in Tuesday night's big Mega Millions draw, according to the California Lottery.

A lucky lottery player in the town of Hilmar in Merced County won $3.3 million on a ticket that matched the first five numbers in the $1.58 billion draw, lottery officials said.

The ticket was sold at a Kwik Serv gas station and market in Hilmar, about 20 miles south of Modesto and about 90 miles due east of San Jose. Initially, the California Lottery reported the seller as a 76 gas station at 8480 Lander Ave. in Hilmar.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions draw were 13-19-20-32-33 and the Mega number 14.

A jackpot winning ticket worth $1.58 billion was sold in Florida, ending a nearly four-month stretch of no jackpot winners in the multi-state game. The jackpot for the next Mega Millions draw Friday is at an estimated $20 million.