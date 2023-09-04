Mass. teen dies after taking part in viral spicy chip challenge, family says

A 14-year-old student from Worcester, Massachusetts, died on Friday, officials say, and his family says his death was caused by complications from eating an extremely spicy chip that's the subject of a viral challenge.

Harris Wolobah's mother confirmed to NBC10 Boston that the family believes the teenager died of complications from the One Chip Challenge, though the results of an autopsy were pending.

The Worcester school community was mourning Harris, a sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School, Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez said in a statement on Sunday, calling him "a rising star."

Harris' cause of death has not been confirmed, and officials didn't share more info information about the circumstances around it.

The One Chip Challenge is a social media challenge that involves eating purportedly the spiciest tortilla chip in the world, then waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking something for relief. The chip, made by Paqui, comes in a coffin container and has a warning that it should be kept away from children, is only for adults to eat, and shouldn't be eaten by anyone who's sensitive to spicy food or with an allergen.

Anyone who has difficulty breathing, faints or has extended nausea is urged to seek medical assistance, according to a Paqui web page for the One Chip Challenge.

Harris' mother, Lois Walobah, told NBC10 Boston that she was called to the school by a nurse on Friday and that her son had told him a classmate gave him the chip, leaving him with a bad stomach ache.

He felt better after they went home, but at 4:30 p.m., when he was about to leave for basketball tryouts, his brother yelled that he'd passed out, she said. Harris was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Worcester police spokesperson confirmed the agency was investigating the teenager’s death but didn’t say whether the investigation was focused on any potential criminal activity.

Lois Wolobah said her son should have been sent to the hospital instead of home after going to the nurse's office, and wants others to know about the chips to prevent further tragedies.

A Worcester Public Schools spokesman confirmed Monday that Harris was feeling sick and went to the nurse's office, then went home with family after parents were called before dying later that day.

NBC10 Boston has asked the district why Harris was sent home from the nurse's office rather than to the hospital, as well as whether the district will take further action on the chips.

The One Chip Challenge has been around for several years. Last year, some school principals in California's Bay Area issued a warning over the chips, saying students had to be sent home.

Also last year, a representative for Paqui told the TODAY show in a statement that the company takes "safety very seriously and have worked hard to ensure our products are properly and clearly labeled with allergen and safety information," adding, "It is our intent that consumers take on this challenge with a full understanding of what it is and if it is appropriate for them."

Worcester Public Schools is offering grief counseling and social emotional support for students and staff.

"It is with a heavy heart I share that we lost a rising star, Harris Wolobah, who was a sophomore scholar at Doherty Memorial High School. As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers," Monarrez said in her statement Sunday. "My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him."

Harris was being remembered Monday as a great kid who loved his family and basketball. One of his coaches, Douglas Hill, said he was stunned to learn one of his star players had died.

“The first thing was shock, like when they said the name, I had to literally ask a hundred times, like if this was him,” Hill said. "Very quiet kid when you first meet him not a child of many words, smiled, very positive. In a million years, you never would’ve imagined any kid nevertheless Harris, so it was definitely difficult.”

There will be a basketball workout in Harris' honor this Saturday at St. Bernard's on Lincoln Street in Worcester.

“Wherever he was going he was making sure he was playing the game of basketball," Hill said. "I just hope this is going to bring awareness and hopefully we stop this all in all.”

While Harris' autopsy results are still pending, his coach, friends and family are warning others against social media challenges, especially this one where you can buy the chip in stores or online -- that local doctors say could kill you.

“It could cause difficulty with breathing. I think it could cause issues with the esophagus,” Dr. Lauren Rice, of Tufts Medical Center, said.