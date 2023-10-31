Families on high alert after child gets sick from marijuana-laced candy in the East Bay

It was a busy Halloween night across the Bay Area Tuesday and one with special cautions after a child in Alameda County got sick from marijuana-laced candy.

Hundreds of people walked around the Willow Glen neighborhood where visitors felt safe and home owners were happy to accommodate.

“This is the place to come, because the houses are really close together. Everyone gives out candy and you make a big haul,” said Clint Kelly in San Jose.

Some businesses on Lincoln Avenue also offered a safe trick-or-treating alternative and stayed open late to make sure kids got their treats.

Parents say they’re confident trick-or-treating in those neighborhoods, and not concerned about finding cannabis-tainted candy in their kids’ bags.

“Absolutely, 100%,” said Le Hang of San Jose. “It’s family friendly.”

“So far, it’s good. I feel like Willow Glen is a really safe neighborhood to go trick-or-treating in,” said David Trinh of San Jose.

A concern that was highlighted by local police departments earlier this week after an Alameda County child ingested marijuana candy and got sick.

“If a parent thinks a child has eaten something that is infused or suspicious, they should call 911,” said Lieutenant Jason Speckenheuer of the Milpitas Police Department.

From major Halloween celebrations in San Francisco's Mission and Castro districts, to a Barbie-themed Halloween home in Livermore, and the door to door trick-or-treating across Bay Area neighborhoods -- Halloween 2023 went off without a hitch.

Exactly the way the parents like it.