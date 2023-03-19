DONALD TRUMP

Manhattan DA Says Attempts to Intimidate Office Won't Be Tolerated After Trump's Call for Protests

Alvin Bragg sought to assure staffers in a memo that they'll be safe.

By Dennis Romero and Jesse Rodriguez | NBC News

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sought to reassure his staff in an internal message Saturday that intimidation or threats against them would not be tolerated. The communication comes as his office moves forward in its investigation into former President Donald Trump, who said that he believes he will be arrested on Tuesday and put out a call for his supporters to protest.

"Please know that your safety is our top priority," Bragg said in a memo to office staff obtained by NBC News from a senior official at the Manhattan DA’s office.

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee released six years of tax returns for former President Donald Trump, including nearly 6,000 pages of personal and business tax records.

He added, "We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The letter, which was first reported by Politico, did not mention Trump by name, and referred only to "an ongoing investigation by this office."

Trump is under investigation by Bragg's office in connection with a hush money payment made to adult video performer Stormy Daniels during his first campaign for president.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

U.S. & World

Taylor Swift 3 hours ago

Here's Taylor Swift's Complete Setlist for the Opening Night of Her Eras Tour

San Diego Zoo 5 hours ago

San Diego Zoo Welcomes Twin Andean Bear Cubs

This article tagged under:

DONALD TRUMPpoliticsMichael CohenStormy Daniels
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us