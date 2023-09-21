Kentucky

Man moving bag of potting soil dies after being stung by swarm of yellow jackets and bees

The 59-year-old was stung between fifteen to twenty times by a swarm of bees found in a bag of potting soil on his front porch, according to the local coroner's office.

By Inyoung Choi | NBC News

A Kentucky man died in the emergency room Monday after being stung 15 to 20 times by a swarm of yellow jackets and bees, local authorities said. The insects attacked while he was moving a bag of potting soil on his porch.

Authorities have determined the cause of death to be respiratory failure due to beestings, although the investigation remains ongoing, Harlan County Coroner’s Office Deputy Coroner John Jones said.

MEXICO CITY Jun 15

These women are saving Mexico City's bees one hive at a time

Murrieta Jun 29

Video shows ‘cloud' of bees swarming woman and firefighters outside California home

From his home in Evarts, Kentucky, he was then transported by an ambulance to the emergency room at a nearby hospital and died that evening, according to the coroner's office.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The coroner's office said in a Facebook post on Monday that they are withholding his name until family members can be reached. The man is survived by his wife and adult children, Jones said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Kentucky
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us