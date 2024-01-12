Man files lawsuit against 27 women over ‘malicious' dating posts in Facebook group

A man has filed a lawsuit against 27 women, one man, Meta and other social media companies for comments shared about him in a Facebook group called “Are We Dating the Same Guy?” He is seeking over $75,000 in damages.

On Jan. 11, Nikko D’Ambrosio filed the suit in the District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division, claiming that the defendants posted “provably false and defamatory” statements about their dating experiences with him in the Chicago subgroup of “Are We Dating the Same Guy?” documents obtained by TODAY.com show.

The “Are We Dating the Same Guy” corporation and website, multiple divisions of Meta and Facebook, Patreon and GoFundMe are also listed as defendants.

D’Ambrosio is suing for seven counts — including defamation, emotional distress, invasion of privacy and civil liability — alleging that the statements in the Facebook group were known to be untrue and have affected his job and reputation.

He alleges that posts in the group led to “personal humiliation, mental anguish and suffering, emotional distress, stress, anxiety, lost earnings” and other financial loss.

The lawsuit claims that “Are We Dating the Same Guy?” has multiple subgroups across the country and Canada that allow users to “anonymously dox, defame, and attack the moral character of men they’ve met online.” According to the suit, the Chicago subgroup has over 80,000 members.

“Thousands of men have been potentially defamed by members of the group via these online publications, and remain entirely unaware of the attacks on their character as a result of the social media group’s private status and heavily moderated members list,” the suit says.

One woman named in the lawsuit posted about her encounters with D’Ambrosio after meeting at an event in Chicago, Illinois, the suit explains. She also allegedly shared a picture of him on the social media platform.

He claims he contacted the defendants around Dec. 15, 2023 to ask that statements about their interactions be removed from the group. According to him, the post was removed and later uploaded again anonymously.

D’Ambrosio acknowledges that typically the posts in the group do not include the last names of the men.

The suit included screenshots of multiple Facebook users inquiring if there was any “tea” or red flags they should know about “Nikko, 32.”

He is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages and compensation for his attorney’s fees.

The “Are We Dating the Same Guy?” Facebook groups are private and allow users to post red flag stories about past dates. The group began in New York in 2022, Vice reported.

According to the publication, the groups have spread all over the world to other major cities like London and Brisbane.

