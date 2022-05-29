Pacific Palisades

Man Dies While Hiking at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades

Two rescuers were lowered to a location at the park and determined that the man was dead at the scene. He was estimated to be approximately 35 years old.

By City News Service

Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A man died Sunday while hiking at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to 3077 Rustic Canyon Road at 11:39 a.m. in response to a hiker rescue, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

His cause of death was not immediately available. The Los Angeles Police Department the Los Angeles County coroner's office will investigate the death.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Pacific Palisadeshikersstate parks
