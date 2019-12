The man accused of stabbing and killing Clayton Beathard outside a bar in Nashville has been arrested, Nashville police confirmed.

Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted Wednesday that Michael D. Mosley, whom they refer to as an "accused double murderer", was arrested in Cheatham County and will be booked on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

BREAKING: Accused double murderer Michael D. Mosley just arrested in Cheatham County. Mosley will be booked later today on 2 counts of criminal homicide and 1 count of attempted criminal homicide for Saturday morning's stabbing of 3 men, 2 fatally. pic.twitter.com/XxLjtaooPO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2019

Clayton Beathard was the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard.