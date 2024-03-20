Los Alamitos High School students create video to get classmate a new adaptive bike

Brady Flagg's classmates describe the 17-year-old boy as a manifestation of joy.

That spirt is so infectious that when Brady's fellow film students found out he needed a new way of getting around, they made a video to help him get it.

The film his classmates created is part of a campaign is to get Brady, who has cerebral palsy, enough votes to win a contest for the new adaptive bicycle that will allow him to ride with his family.

It wasn’t too hard to get people behind the production. The filmmakers are among the legions of students at Los Alamitos High School who were long ago won over by the giant size of Brady’s heart.

“Brady has always been such an incredible person such an incredible soul and incredible person to know," film student Danielle Townzen said.

“He loves interacting with people he loves making friends he’s not shy to talk to anyone whatsoever," said film student Jaden Robert.

The voting ended Wednesday. Official results won’t be announced until Thursday, but it seemed almost certain to his fellow students that Brady was going to win his new bike.

"When I took a ride on it I thought, 'Wow this bike is so good to ride,'" Brady said.

Brady’s mother told NBC4 she’s overwhelmed by the level of support. She said it’s good to see that there is still kindness in the world.

Caused by damage that occurs to the developing brain, most often before birth, cerebral palsy affects movement and posture.