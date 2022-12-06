Lighted Boat Parades Will Sparkle Along the Central Coast

What to Know Morro Bay's Lighted Boat Parade has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Harbor Parade of Lights is on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. (activities start earlier in the day), while Ventura's space-themed boat parade sails on Dec. 16 and 17

Free to see

THE CENTRAL COAST... is an incandescent place, full of bright findings, shimmery sights, and a Paso Robles spectacular that is rightly famous for its nighttime glow. That would be the sublime "Sensorio" of course, which continues to bewitch visitors seeking an ethereal experience, while other shiny spots, places like the Madonna Inn, up the seasonal charm. Something that both of those places have in common, as well as other ethereal Central Coast destinations? They're all located on land, which is lovely, as we, too, are located on land. But sometimes we long to commune with the ocean, and especially so around the holidays, and that's where the lighted boat parades so fetchingly enter the picture. And Morro Bay's pretty procession will do so again on Saturday evening, Dec. 10.

MORRO BAY MAGIC: This is a rescheduled date, from earlier in December — indeed, the weather was inclement — so you still have a chance to admire the decked-out boats as they cruise along the Embarcadero. A whole host of vessels will participate, including yachts and fishing boats, and the decorations will run the glub-glub gamut (so you may see ocean-y critters or straight-up snowmen and snowflakes). The cost? It's free. But wait: If you're still cruising around the region on Dec. 11 — and surely you will be, as you'll want to take in Julefest in Solvang and the other seasonal sweetnesses of the Santa Ynez Valley — be sure to check out the Santa Barbara Harbor Parade of Lights. The Sunday night celebration will include "10 tons of snow" earlier in the day, fireworks, and lots of bulb-laden boats out on the water.

COSMIC COOL: Ventura's illuminated water-fun event is taking place over two nights, on Dec. 16 and 17, and the theme? It's super space-tastic, rad.