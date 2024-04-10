Lemon glazed doughnuts add citrusy zing to a new McConnell's blueberry ice cream

What to Know Blueberries and Lemon Glazed Donuts Ice Cream

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams created the springful flavor with partner Hook & Press Donuts

Find it at McConnell's scoop shops and online ("until it runs out")

ALL OF OUR DINING DAYDREAMS... not only feature lemons as spring gets springier, but there seems to be a lemon-hued filter on every reverie we enjoy. We're so completely into citrus come springtime, in short, and savoring tart lemonades, orange crepes, and kumquat cocktails feels like we're embracing the spirit of the zazziest season, one delicious sip or forkful at a time. Of course, we also have a notion that some of the year's biggest doughnut-themed holidays are just ahead — National Doughnut Day yummily rolls into view in early June — so we're facing our pastry-based longings as well.

A PALATE-PLEASING PARTNERSHIP: Happily, McConnell's Fine Ice Creams, that venerable Santa Barbara-born purveyor of cold 'n sweet treats, understands that we're living in a realm somewhere between peelable fruit and glazed goodies right now. And it so happens that "right now" is when you can enjoy Blueberries and Lemon Glazed Donuts Ice Cream, a limited-time flavor that arrived at the start of spring, back in March. The scoop shops teamed up with Hook & Press Donuts on the savor-soon confection, which "... blends old-fashioned, lemon-glazed donuts baked from scratch at Hook & Press, paired with blueberry-infused Central Coast milk & cream and swirls of tartly sweet lemon glaze for the perfect McConnell's pint."

FIND PINTS ONLINE: Can't get to your nearest McConnell's in the days just ahead? You can order Blueberries and Lemon Glazed Donuts Ice Cream through the company's site.