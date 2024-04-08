A lawyer fatally shot his former daughter-in-law, as well as a fellow attorney, during a deposition at a Las Vegas law firm Monday morning, two sources familiar with the investigation said to NBC News.

The shooter opened fire at the Prince Law Group office in Summerlin during a deposition of his son, whom he had been representing, the sources told NBC News on Monday afternoon.

The other lawyer was representing his own wife, who was the former daughter-in-law of the shooter and opposing counsel, the sources said.

The alleged gunman died after turning the gun on himself, according to the sources. His son survived.

The sources characterized the shooting as targeted and domestic-related.

The incident occurred about 10 a.m. at the fifth-floor law office on West Charleston Boulevard near Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference.

"The suspect was not killed by my police. We believe he took his own life," he said, noting that there was no further threat to the public.

Police did not publicly release the names of the shooter or the victims.

Robert Eglet told NBC News that the attorney who was slain was his former law partner and that they had known each other for 30 years. The pair “were close friends for a very, very long time," Eglet said.

“He was a very good guy. He was one of the finest trial lawyers in the state of Nevada. It’s tragic and it’s senseless," he said.

Eglet said his friend specialized in medical malpractice.

There were businesses adjacent to the law office where the shooting occurred, McMahill said. First responders evacuated the building and followed an active-shooter protocol, officials said. Hundreds of people were evacuated, according to police.

The suspect's vehicle was being investigated, McMahill said, adding that police were trying to shore up a motive.

"We have a theory at this point, but I cannot release any of that information until we've confirmed that information," he said.

NBC News called a law office on the fifth floor Monday afternoon, but the call went unanswered. Police said they were using nearby Red Rock Casino as an assistance center.

