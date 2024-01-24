LAPD blames these cars for uptick in car thefts in LA. See if your car is one of them

Kia and Hyundai cars continued to dominate auto thefts across the city of Los Angeles in 2023, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's end of year report on crime statistics released Wednesday.

Overall, the city saw a 2% increase in car thefts compared to 2022. If it wasn’t for the persisting trend of thieves targeting Hyundais and Kias, LA would have seen a drop in the number of auto thefts, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

“[Kia and Hyundai models have] a significant influence in driving up the auto theft rates by 68% since 2019,” Moore said. “If that back-to-back increase had been interrupted or had not occurred, we would have seen a 7% decrease in auto thefts.”

Among the cars that were stolen across the city in 2023, 17% of them were Kia cars while Hyundai vehicles accounted for 13% of total vehicle thefts.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

As an additional 2,400 Hyundais and Kias were stolen last year compared to 2022, the LAPD chief recommended car owners to take advantage of anti-theft products while urging prosecutors to “counter habitual offenders.”

“These vehicles many times are owned and operated by residents that’s the only means of transportation to and from work, to and from medical appointments, and getting kids back and forth from school.”